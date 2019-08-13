As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Valuation Rose, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Lowered Holding; Td Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Walmart (WMT) by $408,952 as Valuation Rose

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $105.12. About 5.76 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Walmart to be at ease even if SoftBank stays put in Flipkart; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Offers to Foot College Tuition Bills for U.S. Employees; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is considering investing in Flipkart alongside Walmart – insiders explain why; 26/04/2018 – Walmart, With Billions to Spend, Seeks Flipkart E-Commerce Site in India; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 24/04/2018 – Fin24: Walmart close to $12bn-plus deal for Naspers-linked Flipkart; 23/04/2018 – WALMART EXECS TO VISIT ISRAEL, WEIGH CYBER COOPERATION: GLOBES; 21/03/2018 – WALMART TO EXPAND CAR-BUYING SERVICE IN STORES: AUTOMOTIVE NEWS; 24/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart sees Flipkart as key to atone for missteps in China

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $249.16. About 536,060 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.06% or 8,200 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.02M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va accumulated 1,155 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 99,589 shares. Harvest Mgmt has invested 0.84% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cardinal Cap Management has 1.51% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Caxton Assoc Lp holds 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,450 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp holds 31,741 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv accumulated 0.11% or 86,147 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc accumulated 12,552 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company has invested 0.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Department Mb Finance Retail Bank N A accumulated 0% or 48 shares. American Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Saturna has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). South Dakota Invest Council holds 20,200 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,491 shares to 101,196 shares, valued at $28.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,738 are owned by Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 32,691 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.18% or 2.02M shares. New England & Retirement Inc invested 0.22% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Westchester Capital Management reported 94,651 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt Company has 0.63% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First National Bank owns 62,730 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Adage Cap Partners Group Incorporated has invested 0.92% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Parametrica Ltd holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,200 shares. Rockland Trust Communications invested in 1.54% or 148,987 shares. Lincoln holds 6,452 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Diligent Ltd Company reported 1.13% stake. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Inc Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,102 shares. Moreover, Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc has 0.06% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 53,785 shares.

