As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Harvest Capital Management Decreased Position; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Holding in Citigroup Com (C) as Valuation Rose

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.88. About 584,674 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com (C) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 8,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,785 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, down from 82,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO DXC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $117; 15/05/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Italy’s crisis to dominate; German jobless data; Euro zone business morale; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 19/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CO’S BASEL lll TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTIONS; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emory University holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 30,027 shares. Pictet North America Advisors invested in 0.26% or 28,356 shares. Fisher Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 41,141 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Poplar Forest Lc has 3.46% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Smith Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 950 shares. 520 were accumulated by Central Bank Com. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Macroview Investment has 556 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Corp reported 3.25% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd accumulated 80,616 shares. Bkd Wealth Lc reported 8,394 shares. Cambridge Trust owns 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,153 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability Com owns 595 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank reported 3,303 shares.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc Com by 4,466 shares to 24,360 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Healthcor Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 165,320 shares. 3,960 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. Murphy Capital Mngmt reported 7,374 shares stake. Hl Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 6,590 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 13 shares. Dnb Asset Management As owns 28,398 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance has 0.42% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated invested in 1,215 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 35,931 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited reported 13,185 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,779 shares. 1,900 were accumulated by Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com. State Street Corp reported 11.44M shares. Alta Capital Lc has 2.84% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $314.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 7,250 shares to 37,325 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp Com (NYSE:CSX) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78M for 20.53 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.