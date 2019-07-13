As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Declined, Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Cut Its Stake; Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Raised Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $542,945 as Valuation Declined

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 8,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,058 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, up from 46,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 4.03M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 4,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 78,666 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65 million, down from 82,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.88. About 584,674 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78 million for 20.53 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 11,494 shares to 47,264 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84,286 are owned by Brown Advisory Incorporated. B Riley Wealth Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,044 shares. Vanguard Group reported 22.50 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited Co stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Acadian Asset Ltd Com reported 343 shares stake. 4,013 are owned by Dakota Wealth Mngmt. Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 2,232 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 242,427 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc owns 1.13 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). D E Shaw & Inc holds 5,515 shares. Washington-based Saturna Capital has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 30,344 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ami Asset invested in 182,577 shares or 3.36% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 79,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 10,481 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Lipe & Dalton stated it has 2.71% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Jupiter Asset reported 243,697 shares. Goelzer Investment has 3,154 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 11,183 shares. Victory Capital Inc has invested 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Chevy Chase Inc has invested 0.29% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Captrust accumulated 10,445 shares. Letko Brosseau And Associates reported 1.42 million shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il reported 1.36 million shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.29% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Essex Fincl Incorporated has 0.27% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Portland Global Advsrs Limited Company has 0.1% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Diversified holds 0.08% or 24,165 shares in its portfolio.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6,090 shares to 13,985 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 99,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,738 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DHS).