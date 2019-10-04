As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Valuation Rose, Taurus Asset Management Increased Stake; Somerset Trust Company Trimmed Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake by $802,389

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 41.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 18,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 63,671 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.05 million, up from 44,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $252.96. About 439,013 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 6,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,070 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46 million, down from 84,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $138.18. About 16.40M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $733.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 34,450 shares to 26,737 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,455 shares, and cut its stake in Livanova Plc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

