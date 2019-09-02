As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Price Rose, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Decreased Its Position by $2.15 Million; Rothschild Asset Management Has Raised Its Emcor Group (EME) Holding by $1.09 Million; Share Value Rose

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 14,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 580,742 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.44 million, up from 565,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Emcor Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 592,011 shares traded or 91.09% up from the average. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 94C; 04/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 225 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP MAINTIANS YR REV, DILUTED EPS VIEW; 20/04/2018 – DJ EMCOR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EME); 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Net $55.7M; 16/05/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP – MAINTAINS ITS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $7.6 BLN TO $7.7 BLN AND FY18 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE OF $4.10 TO $4.70; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 86C; 06/03/2018 CEO Guzzi Gifts 350 Of EMCOR Group Inc

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $890.34M for 19.18 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,386 shares. Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,500 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 0.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 59,643 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa reported 8,687 shares stake. Plancorp Ltd Company invested in 0.12% or 1,267 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.11% or 487,957 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust And Tru has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.18% or 14,200 shares. Lakeview Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,261 shares stake. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Investment House Lc has 0.09% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,433 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability reported 8,831 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc has 1.54% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 76,990 shares. The Michigan-based Greenleaf has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 105,139 shares to 4,370 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 4,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 516,094 shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).