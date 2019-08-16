As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stock Price Rose, Harvest Capital Management Cut by $861,042 Its Stake; Pecaut & Company Has Lowered Holding in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) by $321,300 as Market Value Rose

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $168.25. About 47,214 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Expects the Cumulative Savings of Store-Level Operating Expenditures to Be $200M by FY21; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Prepared Food & Foundation Up 10% in FY 2021

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $247.96. About 219,045 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $314.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX) by 36,800 shares to 490,260 shares, valued at $22.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 6,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

