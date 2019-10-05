As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Rose, Park Avenue Securities Raised Position by $337,176; Novartis A G (NVS) Stock Price Rose While Scharf Investments Boosted Its Stake

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 405,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.75 million, up from 873,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $85.94. About 1.68 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo will buy Novartis stake in OTC venture; White House may try to alter net and list pricing; 22/03/2018 – FDA OKS NOVARTIS’S NILOTINIB FOR CHILDREN W/ CHRONIC PH+ CML; 09/05/2018 – Novartis Says Contract With Company Linked To Trump’s Lawyer Has Ended — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 020234 Company: NOVARTIS; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tafinlar + Mekinist is for BRAF V600-Mutant Melanoma; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS TO LOOK FOR MORE M&A BOLT-ON OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS DEAL TO TRANSFORM CARE IN SMA AND EXPAND POSITION AS A GENE THERAPY AND NEUROSCIENCE LEADER; 09/04/2018 – AveXis Enters Agreement To Be Acquired By Novartis AG For $8.7 Billion

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 76.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 1,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 3,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $776,000, up from 1,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $253.11. About 594,080 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 515,248 shares to 823,787 shares, valued at $60.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 37,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722,030 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

