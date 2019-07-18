As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Harvest Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $861,042; Mylan N V (MYL) Shareholder Washington Capital Management Increased Holding

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $252.97. About 280,041 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 3.94 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS – STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR STUDY IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED, EXPECT TO SUBMIT RESPONSE TO FDA WITH NEW CLINICAL DATA AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – MYLAN, AMNEAL SUN PHARMA LOSE CHALLENGE TO EPILEPSY DRUG; 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO GLATIRAMER ACETATE; 19/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022141 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 11/04/2018 – BIOCON – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: FDA NOTIFIED THAT EPIPENS AVAILABLE, NOT A SHORTAGE

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95B and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,200 shares to 27,794 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $314.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 7,250 shares to 37,325 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

