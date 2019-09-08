As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Value Rose, Holder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position; Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) Shareholder Capstone Financial Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.35 million shares traded or 31.96% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 1.98M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.67B for 24.78 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $877.79M for 19.82 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

