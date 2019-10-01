As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Price Rose, Holder Fairview Capital Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $525,594; Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holder Marietta Investment Partners Has Raised Position by $1.59 Million

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 23.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 6,703 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, down from 8,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $252.55. About 248,539 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) by 208.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 8,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 13,102 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, up from 4,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $192.25. About 429,827 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Rev $928.8M; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 19.07 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

