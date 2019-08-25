As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Upped Its Stake; Logmein (LOGM) Shareholder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Increased Position

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 8,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 297,002 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.17M, up from 288,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.05 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 280,542 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa invested in 491,672 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Networks Lc has invested 0.29% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mawer Investment Limited stated it has 1.35 million shares. Pioneer Trust Commercial Bank N A Or invested in 13,588 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Wedgewood Investors Pa owns 3,155 shares. 3,014 were accumulated by Fincl Counselors. Barrett Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Benedict Finance holds 2.07% or 19,143 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Management Ltd Llc holds 1,375 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 1St Source National Bank & Trust reported 1,151 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 692,586 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo owns 0.76% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 100,022 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 2,703 shares in its portfolio. 5,585 were accumulated by Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com invested 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,493 shares to 31,166 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 89,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,164 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did LogMeIn’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) Share Price Deserve to Gain 79%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zillow Group Banks on Strategic Efforts to Boost Business – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LogMein, Inc. (LOGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tyler (TYL) Q2 Earnings Ride on Subscription Revenue Growth – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn Named a Challenger in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 493,748 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $55.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 81,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,445 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).