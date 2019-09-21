As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Valuation Rose, Vontobel Asset Management Has Increased Position by $7.09 Million; Linscomb & Williams Cut Its Position in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) as Stock Value Rose

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 27,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $305.29 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.45 million shares traded or 42.90% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 4,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 36,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, down from 40,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140.58. About 2.08M shares traded or 13.20% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale Corp has invested 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0.18% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Westwood Grp reported 457,999 shares. Becker Management Incorporated owns 73,188 shares. Jensen Invest Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 2.31M shares. First Advsr LP holds 0.03% or 72,962 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has 10,500 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,270 shares. Us Financial Bank De reported 0.07% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). M&T Bank & Trust reported 88,682 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt holds 1,405 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Fincl Bank Tru reported 3,903 shares. Kidder Stephen W owns 6,020 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc owns 3.47 million shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $13.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 190,437 shares to 5.65 million shares, valued at $541.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 76,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36M shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 6,517 shares to 67,187 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbtx Inc by 16,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Midcap Divid (DON).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.