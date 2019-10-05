As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Valuation Rose, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Lifted by $1.38 Million Its Stake; Kornitzer Capital Management Stake in Wabco Holdings (WBC) Cut by $32.21 Million

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 190.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 5,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 8,370 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 2,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $253.11. About 594,080 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings (WBC) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 243,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 17,476 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, down from 261,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wabco Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 130,184 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Inc has 20,251 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 8,491 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 0.02% or 12,928 shares. 3,260 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. 17,826 were reported by D L Carlson Investment Group. Vanguard Grp has 23.02 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. B And T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt has 10,974 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs has invested 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Jacobs & Ca owns 1.31% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 32,228 shares. Bp Plc owns 27,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Korea Inv invested in 21,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cibc Ww Markets Corp owns 0.13% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 66,087 shares. Waverton Invest Mgmt owns 6.56% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 516,551 shares. Mairs has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,165 shares.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $394.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 15,292 shares to 27,118 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Front Door Inc by 9,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,474 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 240 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 99,321 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Zwj Counsel has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc owns 33,522 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 614 shares. Signaturefd Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Carlson Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.76% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 876,832 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 125,000 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Howe Rusling Inc has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 73,035 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,392 shares. Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 246,280 shares. Alpine Global Mgmt Limited invested 1.64% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).