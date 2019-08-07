As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Price Rose, Davidson D A & Company Has Boosted Its Holding; Kahn Brothers Group Lifted Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 2,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 38,716 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, up from 35,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $240.18. About 97,990 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 2428.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 484,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 504,350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.06B, up from 19,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 886,139 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 27/03/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Haiqing Wang, PhD, Bristol-Myers Squibb as Featured Speaker at QSP Day; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, July 31.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 12,750 shares to 25,456 shares, valued at $294.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mbia (NYSE:MBI) by 119,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.41 million shares, and cut its stake in American Tel & Tel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3,090 shares to 1,549 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,161 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).