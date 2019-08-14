As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Value Rose, Holder Miller Investment Management LP Has Lowered Position by $925,035; Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Position Has Upped by Robinson Capital Management Llc

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 75,311 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 500,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 425,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 135,857 shares traded or 53.33% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 9,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 13,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $253.34. About 909,273 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 155,714 shares to 350,557 shares, valued at $32.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 12 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 644,816 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Magnetar Financial Lc invested in 59,062 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Reliant Inv Mgmt Limited reported 12,150 shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 296,432 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Management has 0.46% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,033 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv has 3,736 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Signaturefd Llc invested in 1,701 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pioneer Trust Fincl Bank N A Or has invested 1.46% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Michigan-based Ally Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1,965 were accumulated by Estabrook Mngmt. Private Tru Co Na stated it has 0.31% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sequoia Finance Ltd Liability Co holds 1,939 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Inco (IIM) by 329,392 shares to 70,915 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muni Interm Durati (MUI) by 172,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,881 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Amt (NVG).