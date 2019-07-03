As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Oakmont Partners Cut Its Holding by $1.17 Million; Hutchinson Capital Management Cut Stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by $10.09 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 4,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, down from 8,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $253.86. About 807,651 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 241,543 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 615,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 6.00M shares traded or 18.52% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $120.42 million for 19.26 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of stock or 2,089 shares. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of stock.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 36,564 shares to 89,821 shares, valued at $7.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.61 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,501 shares to 27,738 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).