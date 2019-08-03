As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Valuation Rose, Holder Cacti Asset Management Has Lowered Stake; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Fort Point Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 36.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 1,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,154 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 4,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 210,529 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.58 million, down from 212,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Twin Capital Inc reported 0.54% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hills Comml Bank Company invested in 2.17% or 41,977 shares. Horan Capital Llc has 15,901 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.87% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Weatherly Asset Management Lp invested 2.12% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 4.54M shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,167 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has invested 1.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cutler Investment Counsel Lc reported 2.57% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas accumulated 2.46% or 104,555 shares. Blair William & Il, Illinois-based fund reported 515,343 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Llc owns 2,902 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Spinnaker owns 31,898 shares. Gabalex Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 4.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 12,663 shares to 21,845 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 57,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Bank & Trust owns 1,583 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Management Co accumulated 1,045 shares. Guardian Cap Lp owns 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,550 shares. City Communication, West Virginia-based fund reported 7,279 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 502,606 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 1.16M shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Trillium Asset Mngmt holds 0.86% or 67,778 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii owns 1,779 shares. Davidson holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 40,653 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 10,919 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Bollard stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Meyer Handelman has invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Jacobs And Ca owns 30,689 shares.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (NYSE:TEVA) by 404,378 shares to 982,282 shares, valued at $15.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.