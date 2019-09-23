As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Rose, Fragasso Group Boosted Position by $329,868; Highline Capital Management Position in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Has Raised by $2.86 Million

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 37,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 974,080 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.14 million, up from 936,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 1.47 million shares traded or 163.29% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GCP’S NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND NOTES; EXISTING RATINGS UNCHANGED; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 1,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 12,328 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, up from 11,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.93M shares traded or 94.49% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Charles Schwab Management holds 0.17% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke reported 8,491 shares. The New York-based Grisanti Lc has invested 3.58% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fruth Investment Management owns 1,140 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Inc has invested 2.58% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.15% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nadler Finance Gru holds 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 958 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia accumulated 1,374 shares. Saratoga Research And Invest Management reported 90,677 shares stake. Maryland Cap Management owns 61,304 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co reported 0.05% stake. Haverford Services has 2.36% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 68,103 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 102 shares.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $505.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 149,680 shares to 327,256 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westfield Capital Management Communications LP stated it has 450,536 shares. 375 are owned by Lifeplan Financial Gp Inc. Deprince Race Zollo Inc reported 23,835 shares. Tudor Et Al owns 50,936 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 728,656 are owned by Invesco. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 6,615 are owned by Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company. Private Tru Na invested in 0.17% or 10,840 shares. Gsa Prns Llp stated it has 19,716 shares. Oakbrook Invests holds 0.01% or 3,200 shares. Temasek (Private) accumulated 2.19 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 60,864 shares. Ameriprise holds 104,869 shares. Macquarie Group accumulated 101,156 shares. Hartford Inc has 175 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. La Force Andrew Hudson III also bought $276,160 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) on Thursday, August 1. Dockman William C. bought $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) on Friday, August 2.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 25,000 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $46.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 292,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,773 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.