As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shares Rose, Holder Bristol John W & Company Increased Position; Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Position Has Raised by Hawkeye Capital Management Llc

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 43,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 325,903 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.39M, up from 282,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $255.36. About 87,197 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 36,227 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT

