As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding; Green Street Investors Has Decreased Its Holding in Hcp (HCP) by $995,100 as Valuation Rose

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $255.24. About 594,255 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 415,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01 million, down from 447,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 1.08 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HCP’s profit will be $205.54M for 19.16 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.