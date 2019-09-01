As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Value Rose, National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Lowered Its Holding; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Has Raised Stake by $1.03 Million as Valuation Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 15,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 121,886 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, up from 106,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 1,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 19,958 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 758,976 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Emg Mkts Sm (DGS) by 18,820 shares to 625,687 shares, valued at $29.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 9,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,121 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd reported 25,436 shares stake. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & owns 0.72% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 48,910 shares. Lincoln owns 4,556 shares. Sterneck has 37,122 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.05% or 22,247 shares in its portfolio. 3,900 were accumulated by Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com. The United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.51% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Jag Mngmt Lc has 0.17% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 15,659 shares. Hyman Charles D has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 4,614 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd has invested 1.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 140,000 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Sequoia Advsr Ltd has 36,144 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. B & T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt holds 0.97% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 37,815 shares. Hilltop Hldg has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Massachusetts Finance Serv Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,640 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Counsel reported 22,081 shares stake. Alley Limited Liability holds 1.07% or 14,617 shares. Hamel Associates invested in 0.19% or 1,680 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 48,251 shares in its portfolio. Maine-based Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.42% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 53,435 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24,119 shares. Davidson Invest Advisors holds 1.06% or 40,653 shares. Motco invested in 0.01% or 222 shares. Decatur Mgmt reported 21,472 shares. Moreover, Forbes J M & Llp has 1.41% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 26,270 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.25% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tru Of Virginia Va has 60,523 shares for 2% of their portfolio. 55,587 were accumulated by Fiduciary Trust. 53,233 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mngmt.