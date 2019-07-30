As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Value Declined, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Trimmed by $15.27 Million Its Stake; Genpact Limited (G) Stock Rose While Bain Capital Investors Has Decreased Its Holding

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 61,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,366 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.29 million, down from 262,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $256.73. About 239,610 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.04M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 40.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.5. About 414,534 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 850,240 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco holds 0% or 185,807 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Bluecrest Management Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). 313,896 are owned by Acadian Asset Lc. Keybank Association Oh reported 10,214 shares. Greenleaf reported 16,191 shares. Junto Mngmt LP reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Pembroke Management Ltd has invested 1.14% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Voya Inv Ltd Company has 114,932 shares. 32 are owned by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability holds 70,062 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 7,125 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 246,290 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 15,189 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. G’s profit will be $78.03 million for 24.70 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 28,401 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 22 shares stake. Agf Invs, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny invested in 0.11% or 86,285 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com owns 0.15% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 94,200 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation holds 102,076 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas has invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pittenger & Anderson has 43,529 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.22% or 3.34 million shares. Mackenzie Financial has invested 1.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Carret Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.49% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 12,008 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.1% or 110,000 shares. Wagner Bowman holds 0.13% or 2,170 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv holds 34,040 shares.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 151,947 shares to 748,195 shares, valued at $35.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 46,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).