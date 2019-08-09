As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Valuation Rose, Holder Smith Moore & Company Cut Its Holding by $487,791; Genpact Limited (G) Holder Junto Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 41.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 652,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 930,356 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 670,208 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 61.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 1,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 3,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $254. About 610,225 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,655 are held by Eqis Mngmt Incorporated. A D Beadell Counsel Inc has 11,865 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,422 shares. Coldstream Cap Inc owns 2,231 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citigroup owns 130,568 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Smith Moore invested in 1,234 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Personal Advisors Corp owns 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,807 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mastrapasqua Asset Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 18,934 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Peak Asset Management Lc reported 3.44% stake. One Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 1,550 shares. Wetherby Asset stated it has 8,742 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Appleton Prns Ma stated it has 1,263 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3.22 million shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Becton Dickinson Earnings Beat Views – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 7,660 shares to 252,470 shares, valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI).

More notable recent Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Genpact Limited (G) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genpact Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.