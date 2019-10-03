As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Value Rose, Adage Capital Partners Gp Increased by $16.06 Million Its Stake; Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreased Holding as Share Price Declined

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 203,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.29 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.1. About 103,075 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 63,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 327,202 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.46 million, up from 263,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $250.23. About 145,262 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 365,300 shares to 377,557 shares, valued at $24.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 585,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 931,344 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sageworth has 2,163 shares. The Florida-based Finemark Bankshares Tru has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 449 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc accumulated 0.13% or 12,370 shares. Northstar Group has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Quadrant Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 17,845 shares. 3,265 were reported by Whalerock Point Limited Liability. First Bank Of Omaha owns 22,850 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Findlay Park Llp accumulated 2.22M shares. Norinchukin Bank The stated it has 85,555 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 20,357 are held by Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Cheviot Value Management Ltd has invested 1.69% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 11 are held by Transamerica Fin Advsrs Incorporated. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 4,426 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $216.20M for 7.27 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15,700 shares to 67,900 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 482,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQT Midstream Partners, LP 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Recently Created High-Yield Stock Is Worth Putting on Your Watchlist – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQM Midstream Partners, LP 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream: Minority (Owners) Report – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQM Midstream: 10% Dividend Growth, An Opportunity That Does Not Surface Every Day – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Lc invested in 0.03% or 844,208 shares. 76,472 were reported by Citigroup. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 68,990 shares. American Century holds 0% or 21,675 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,116 shares. Moreover, Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0.01% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 80,000 are owned by Apollo Mgmt L P. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 175,583 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Cincinnati Insur Communication invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Bokf Na owns 19,450 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Williams Jones & Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Morgan Stanley holds 1.43M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp has 8,800 shares. 56,880 were accumulated by Cbre Clarion Limited Liability Corp.