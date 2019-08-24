As Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) (BDX) Share Price Rose, Equitec Specialists Lifted by $622,500 Its Stake; Element Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $11.96 Million

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 72.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 63,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 24,336 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 87,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 2.73M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) (BDX) by 113.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.05 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Fincl Bank holds 105,651 shares. Fenimore Asset Management stated it has 1,737 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsr accumulated 29,596 shares. Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.83% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hilltop reported 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Umb Bancshares N A Mo holds 0.85% or 147,463 shares. Moreover, Windward Capital Mgmt Ca has 0.67% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 27,580 shares. Provise Management Lc accumulated 50,379 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Bancorporation reported 14,032 shares stake. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.34% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.13% or 249,795 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp invested in 0.04% or 2,500 shares. 126,715 were accumulated by Menora Mivtachim. Camelot Portfolios Lc invested in 0.29% or 3,623 shares.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 200,449 shares to 241,780 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 44,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Lc owns 16,168 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of holds 2,743 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 624,793 shares. Bailard Inc owns 2,044 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.47% or 37,113 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp Inc Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). South Dakota Council accumulated 0.11% or 20,200 shares. Frontier Investment stated it has 1,875 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Lc holds 13,185 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Cap Advsr Limited Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 371 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Investment Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc holds 11,865 shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc accumulated 9,305 shares. Conning Inc invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Penobscot Investment Management holds 0.79% or 14,921 shares in its portfolio.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 10,500 shares to 13,700 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 120,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,058 shares, and cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:IRDM).