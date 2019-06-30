As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Alta Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Eastern Bank Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $4.27 Million; Stock Rose

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 59,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 192,994 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.20M, up from 133,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $252.01. About 1.55M shares traded or 6.46% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 36,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,961 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07 million, up from 201,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Advsr owns 39,635 shares or 5.51% of their US portfolio. Mai Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garrison Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% stake. Addenda Capital Inc invested in 130,329 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated accumulated 10,499 shares. 6,755 are held by Westover Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Spinnaker Tru holds 107,685 shares. 45,491 are held by Signature Est & Advisors Lc. Reinhart Prtn reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware accumulated 115,805 shares. D L Carlson Inv Gru stated it has 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bright Rock Cap Management has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisory Serv Inc holds 21,015 shares. 15,209 were reported by Navellier Associates. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 38.41M shares.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,886 shares to 6,908 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 91,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,886 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IPO Success Makes Slack Stock A Gamble, Not An Investment – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Microsoft Avoid Apple’s and Amazon’s $1 Trillion Trap? – The Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Salesforce Earnings After Close: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stadia Is Going the Platform Route – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Ups Ante in Cloud With Oracle Partnership – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) by 8,475 shares to 91,737 shares, valued at $22.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 20,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527,743 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Group Limited Liability Co reported 7,373 shares. Dillon And Associates accumulated 7,287 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 28,398 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Vestor Capital Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 69,832 shares. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa stated it has 0.31% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Camarda Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Assocs reported 1,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Scott And Selber Inc holds 1,800 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Grp holds 42,788 shares. Agf Investments reported 1,000 shares. Howland Capital Management Ltd accumulated 3,760 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Stack Fincl Inc holds 1.4% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 46,789 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “5 Health Care Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – GuruFocus.com” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BD Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Tender Offers – PRNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.