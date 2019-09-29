As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Value Rose, Kdi Capital Partners Has Raised by $863,100 Its Holding; Dollar Gen New (DG) Holder Riverpark Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.33 Million

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 9,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 38,400 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19 million, down from 48,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 1.31 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 3,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 34,116 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.60 million, up from 30,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 821,953 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,884 shares to 177,503 shares, valued at $14.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,439 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor invested in 6,997 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Fort Lp holds 3,406 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset accumulated 2.65% or 26,775 shares. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 38,469 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Fiera stated it has 2.44% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Scotia Cap Inc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Klingenstein Fields And Llc holds 6,000 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 847 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt accumulated 1,711 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Ins Co holds 0.39% or 13,174 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt owns 43,779 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mgmt holds 888 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 4,759 shares. West Coast Fincl Lc stated it has 37,588 shares. Bath Savings Tru holds 1.4% or 27,899 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coho Ptnrs Ltd holds 1.61M shares or 5.12% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp has 0.08% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Lateef Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 5,032 shares. Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.31% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Smithfield has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tru Invest Advsrs reported 1.34% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Korea Inv stated it has 465,612 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Company holds 172,357 shares. Raymond James has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). New York-based Pinebridge Lp has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,509 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Osterweis Management stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sun Life Financial invested in 213 shares.