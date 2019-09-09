As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Rose, Chilton Investment Co Has Boosted by $424,545 Its Stake; Corsair Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Voya Finl (VOYA) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 1,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 111,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.89 million, up from 109,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.35M shares traded or 31.96% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 66,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 345,774 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.28 million, down from 412,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 775,597 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 19,657 shares to 33,137 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 218,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,066 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 454,713 shares. Court Place Advsrs Llc holds 1,428 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Capital Financial Advisers Llc owns 0.34% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 195,293 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Connecticut-based Trexquant Investment LP has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cornerstone Advsr reported 49,900 shares. Scott Selber Inc stated it has 1,800 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 1.34% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 24,685 shares. Amer And Mgmt Company holds 51 shares. The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc has invested 0.4% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 52 shares. Natl Pension has 268,029 shares. Icon Advisers holds 5,961 shares. Verity Verity Limited holds 25,888 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 61,308 shares to 402,597 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 101,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.52M for 9.11 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Highbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc accumulated 39,037 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 8.89 million shares. Ci Invs Inc stated it has 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Adage Gp Limited holds 0.1% or 829,000 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust owns 15,463 shares. Bluemar Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.94% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Moreover, Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.52% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 2.42M shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company reported 1.99 million shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 1,453 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 77 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 762,309 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 12,827 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Apg Asset Nv has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 32,100 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity.