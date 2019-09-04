As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Value Rose, Scotia Capital Has Boosted Holding; Cornerstone Advisors Upped Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) as Shares Declined

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 12,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 78,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.55M, up from 66,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 860,077 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $9.67 during the last trading session, reaching $354.42. About 4.27M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING: IAM FILES THIRD PETITION AT BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA: BOEING TO PARTNER CO., HAL FOR F/A-18 SUPER HORNET; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 07/03/2018 – AIR CANADA TO LAUNCH NEW SERVICE TO KAUAI, DOUBLE FREQUENCY OF WESTERN CANADA FLIGHTS TO HAWAII WITH NEW BOEING 737 MAX FLEET

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller Washington Limited Company Dc holds 0.11% or 3,524 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,988 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. American Bancorp accumulated 1.53% or 12,668 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Lc owns 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,216 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 22,781 are owned by Halsey Associates Ct. Telemus Cap Limited Company, Michigan-based fund reported 7,747 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 2,410 shares. Walter Keenan Finance Consulting Comm Mi Adv invested 2.46% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The California-based Lpl Fin Ltd Company has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 0.51% or 424,964 shares. Sonata Grp Incorporated Inc has 1.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,569 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions owns 0.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,036 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 63,877 shares to 14,996 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 36,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,769 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 2.93M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Rmb Limited Company reported 68,843 shares stake. Accredited Investors Inc reported 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Toth Fin Advisory reported 1.42% stake. 832,129 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.2% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 417,886 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 0.11% or 86,285 shares. Agf Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,000 shares. Hartford Mngmt Inc holds 0.62% or 7,215 shares in its portfolio. Fil owns 247,238 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Mawer Invest Ltd has invested 2.4% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bank & Trust Of The West stated it has 12,125 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Corp invested 3.41% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Portland Glob Advisors Limited Com holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 9,712 shares. Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Com Ltd has invested 0.18% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).