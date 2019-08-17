As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Valuation Rose, Orleans Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Coe Capital Management Decreased Costco Whsl New (COST) Position by $812,152; Stock Value Rose

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 3,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 7,366 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 10,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $274.1. About 1.28M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln National invested in 0.02% or 1,526 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 1,278 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated reported 4,913 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 0.17% stake. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Invs has 0.42% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 25,151 shares. 5,804 were reported by Roberts Glore And Communication Incorporated Il. One Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 1,550 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 164 shares. 843 are owned by Ssi. St Johns Inv Management Communication has 0.53% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,765 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wesbanco Commercial Bank accumulated 2,073 shares. Shelton Cap reported 474 shares. 4,494 are held by Howe Rusling Inc.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23,500 shares to 35,235 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Ltd Liability Company accumulated 100,731 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Archford Strategies Lc reported 0.34% stake. Aspen Management holds 892 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Management Mi has invested 2.78% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Park Natl Oh invested in 0.22% or 16,404 shares. Cardinal Capital Management invested 1.84% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 36,751 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com holds 0.7% or 15,354 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 824,436 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Co reported 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc has invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 5.11 million shares. Armstrong Henry H Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1,196 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Investment Ltd Com holds 2,171 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

