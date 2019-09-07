As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Harvest Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $861,042; Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Decreased Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $1.28 Million

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.31 million shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 59.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 27,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 18,897 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 46,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 8.88M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Incom (NAD) by 33,413 shares to 267,282 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 7,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 387,849 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Limited Liability. Haverford stated it has 1.46% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Glovista Limited Liability Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Veritas Inv Management Llp owns 3,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp reported 198,677 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc owns 736,354 shares. 3,995 are owned by First Quadrant LP Ca. Invesco stated it has 21.39M shares. Davis R M has 0.04% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 24,483 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors holds 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 12,242 shares. Harvey Inv Lc holds 0.66% or 81,412 shares. 65,033 are held by Parsec Finance Management. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 815,363 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Baxter Bros, Connecticut-based fund reported 76,439 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 6,378 shares.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $314.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap Etf by 50,865 shares to 271,632 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 7,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associate Ltd has 0.14% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 24,060 shares. Commerce Bank & Trust reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Agf Incorporated holds 1,000 shares. Stifel Corporation invested in 0.5% or 722,812 shares. Roberts Glore And Il holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,804 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 192,994 shares. Essex Invest Management Company Lc invested in 5 shares. Moreover, Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Lc has 1.98% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability has 0.34% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Massachusetts Financial Services Ma reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Carmignac Gestion holds 1.16 million shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 2.33 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Sei Investments Com reported 130,131 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Plancorp invested in 1,267 shares. Glovista Invs Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).