As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Value Rose, Holder Miller Investment Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $925,035; Chartist Decreased Its Stake in T J X Cos (TJX) by $1.60 Million

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 9,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 13,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $253.68. About 129,389 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in T J X Cos Inc (TJX) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 5,006 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.38 million, down from 5,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in T J X Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 2.22 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (SCHG) by 965 shares to 3,918 shares, valued at $493.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 93 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust (QQQ).

