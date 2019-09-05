As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Value Rose, Cacti Asset Management Has Cut Its Position; Capital Management Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 10,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 445,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15M, down from 456,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $43.27. About 127,913 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 24/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Sinclair to sell additional TV stations in bid to win approval for Tribune Media acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Sales Are Part of Sinclair’s Larger Acquisition of Tribune, in Order to Obtain Necessary Governmental Approval of the Tribune Transaction; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Huffman: Huffman proposal closes loophole that allows Sinclair station buys; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Sinclair Laying Groundwork For Fox News Competitor; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: Removal Won’t Have Material Impact on Sinclair Because of Small PlayStation Subscriber Base; 13/03/2018 – Sinclair Names Larry Strumwasser To General Manager In Las Vegas, Nevada; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair Broadcasting holding on to WPIX; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Engel: Engel, House Dems Urge DOJ to Conduct Antitrust Review of Proposed Sinclair/Tribune Merger; 25/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson endorses merger between Sinclair Broadcasting, Tribune Media; 03/04/2018 – Marlene Perez: not new news, but 21st Century Fox Finalizing Deal With Sinclair to Acquire Six TV Stations

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 210,529 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.58 million, down from 212,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $256.85. About 217,328 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5,716 shares to 62,668 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 10,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT).

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sinclair reports prelim Q2; signs Charter agreement – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sinclair Broadcast Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INGN, SBGI, PANW – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair (SBGI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% or 60,500 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 385,386 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 150 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated holds 275 shares. Sei reported 230,597 shares stake. Virginia-based Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Bluemountain Limited Company owns 17,280 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 112,972 shares. James Investment Inc reported 0.05% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Moreover, Rothschild Asset Management Us has 0.36% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 11,500 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 428,910 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 119,249 shares. Beach Point Management Ltd Partnership invested 6.24% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 32.78 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.07% or 15,730 shares in its portfolio. 6,000 are owned by Klingenstein Fields And Communications Lc. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc stated it has 1,215 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsr holds 2,299 shares. Moreover, Joel Isaacson And Co Llc has 0.32% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Schmidt P J Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.85% or 11,591 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.23% or 297,002 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nippon Life Investors Americas has 1.54% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wetherby Asset Management invested in 8,742 shares. 14,921 are held by Penobscot Invest Mngmt Company Incorporated. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,073 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 5.73M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 0.51% or 16,141 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory has 1.20M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 42,885 shares to 153,198 shares, valued at $19.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.