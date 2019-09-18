As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Value Rose, Kdi Capital Partners Increased Stake; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Bangor Savings Bank Increased Its Stake

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 14,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 28,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.85. About 2.47M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Flatiron Health Expand Collaboration with a Three-Year Agreement; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 3,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 34,116 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.60 million, up from 30,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $258.02. About 141,551 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of stock was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers teams up with drug development accelerator – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bo (AGG) by 5,353 shares to 21,883 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 7,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,307 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Broderick Brian C holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12,025 shares. 7,358 were reported by Elm Advsrs Limited. Lourd Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,374 shares. Kistler owns 0.19% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 11,206 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated has 0.21% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 44,638 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs LP holds 40,716 shares. Yhb Advsr holds 0.41% or 57,326 shares. Burke & Herbert Bancorp & Tru has invested 0.43% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stevens First Principles Invest invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 62,595 are owned by Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability. Zacks Investment owns 517,256 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited Co holds 29,567 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com accumulated 0.28% or 52.87 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 362,915 shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,385 shares to 56,884 shares, valued at $11.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 7,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,706 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Capital stated it has 0.26% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation reported 50,247 shares. Papp L Roy And Assoc reported 1.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dupont Capital holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 59,379 shares. Bath Savings Trust has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 2.25 million shares. Cantillon Cap Mgmt Limited Com owns 1.24M shares or 3.15% of their US portfolio. Stevens First Principles Inv stated it has 16,348 shares. Portland Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.88% or 10,494 shares. Moreover, Beach Invest Mngmt Ltd Com has 1.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Orrstown Service reported 4,705 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora invested in 18,472 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0.15% or 748,890 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 102 shares or 0% of all its holdings.