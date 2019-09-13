As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shares Rose, Holder Vontobel Asset Management Upped Holding; Brigade Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Holding by $2.99 Million as Stock Price Declined

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 119,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 697,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.56 million, up from 577,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 48,788 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 27,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $305.29M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $262.34. About 76,432 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $13.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,894 shares to 2.52 million shares, valued at $218.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 130,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469,048 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.34M shares to 2.83 million shares, valued at $64.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $295,388 activity. The insider WETHERBEE ROBERT S bought $91,800. Kramer Kevin B bought 2,500 shares worth $44,208. Davis Elliot S bought $35,060 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. The insider BALL M LEROY bought 2,000 shares worth $36,360. $36,340 worth of stock was bought by Powers Elizabeth C on Wednesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1.

