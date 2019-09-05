As Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) (BDX) Market Valuation Rose, Equitec Specialists Raised Its Stake; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Lifted Bank Amer (BAC) Holding

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 12,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 146,634 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 134,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 40.95 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America to shift 125 British jobs to Ireland ahead of Brexit; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Bank of America, Nift, Flooding; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime-brokerage sales in the Americas; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) (BDX) by 113.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $257.02. About 465,323 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 61,453 shares to 93,241 shares, valued at $15.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 172,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,609 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Advisory invested in 0.09% or 13,902 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 332,006 shares. 43,487 are held by Twin Tree Lp. Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jacobs Ca reported 14,547 shares. 150,491 are held by Amer Tru Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability. Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt owns 2.9% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 137,775 shares. Loeb Prtnrs Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 700 shares. 22,426 were reported by Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Capital Advsrs Incorporated Ok has 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 12,404 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.63% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kahn Brothers Gp De has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Cetera Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd by 104,741 shares to 122,109 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co by 36,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,140 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Comml Bank Na holds 2,474 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.18% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cullinan Associate stated it has 1,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Security Natl Company accumulated 2,686 shares. Optimum holds 263 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bellecapital Ltd has invested 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). East Coast Asset Mgmt Lc holds 12,121 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.32% or 8,853 shares. One Cap Mngmt Lc owns 1,550 shares. Fort LP holds 2,962 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.15% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 31,984 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim & Company has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,369 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.33% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

