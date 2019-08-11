As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Market Value Rose, Harvest Capital Management Lowered Holding; Blb&B Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) by $320,370 as Stock Value Declined

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.12 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 24.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 2,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 8,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, down from 11,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 835,118 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America De invested 0.12% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Quantitative Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.21% or 30,646 shares. Invesco holds 0.09% or 2.28 million shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Financial accumulated 2,615 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Howe And Rusling owns 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Lc invested in 7,693 shares. Wesbanco Bank Inc reported 41,310 shares. Navellier And Assocs Incorporated holds 0.32% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 17,483 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has 47,393 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company owns 22,019 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc has 13,733 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Communication Limited has 0.64% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). First Comml Bank Of Omaha reported 0.02% stake. Conning accumulated 3,551 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0.01% or 12,111 shares.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 18,285 shares to 194,998 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 10,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $314.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 22,230 shares to 209,126 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf by 52,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp Com (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hillsdale Investment has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wms Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 933 shares. Auxier Asset Management owns 21,025 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. South State Corp accumulated 0.34% or 13,333 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 12 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn accumulated 82,774 shares or 2.97% of the stock. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 1,798 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 353,178 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Salem Counselors owns 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 552 shares. The Maine-based Bath Savings Trust has invested 1.3% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fiduciary Trust owns 55,587 shares. Connable Office holds 0.62% or 12,704 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 52,344 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.