As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Shares Rose, Harvest Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $861,042; Black Diamond Capital Management Stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Has Upped by $433,845 as Market Valuation Rose

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.15M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.63M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 1,851 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $314.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap Etf by 50,865 shares to 271,632 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 6,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S R Schill Associate holds 0.16% or 1,063 shares in its portfolio. Stack Inc reported 46,789 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Il has 50,210 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Llc invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Jump Trading Limited has 1,890 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability holds 3,433 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Auxier Asset has 1.08% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 21,025 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 26,270 shares or 1.41% of the stock. 1,234 were reported by Finemark National Bank And Tru. Boston Advsrs stated it has 2,253 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advisors Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested 2.53% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Stock Yards National Bank & Tru accumulated 3,053 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

