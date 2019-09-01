As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Harvest Capital Management Lowered Stake; Biotelemetry (BEAT) Shareholder Summit Creek Advisors Lowered Stake

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (BEAT) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 10,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 188,580 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81 million, down from 198,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 213,424 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $314.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 22,230 shares to 209,126 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap Etf by 50,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Management has 0.92% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Foster Motley Inc invested in 17,617 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Princeton Port Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 2,883 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership invested in 3.77 million shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 8,621 shares in its portfolio. First National Bank & Trust accumulated 1,373 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability Company reported 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Fire Grp Inc accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Co holds 141,434 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Reliant Limited Co holds 2.38% or 12,150 shares in its portfolio. Counselors invested in 3,014 shares. Addenda owns 7,252 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Plancorp Llc stated it has 1,267 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Lc has invested 0.34% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co reported 279 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.04% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) or 51,845 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 25,008 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 13 shares. Ameritas Investment holds 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) or 2,654 shares. Pembroke Mgmt holds 188,200 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Telemus Limited Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 10,157 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Intrust Bankshares Na, Kansas-based fund reported 13,619 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt accumulated 23,630 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.02% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 30,619 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% or 5,756 shares. 8,517 were accumulated by Piedmont Advsrs. Price T Rowe Md reported 0.01% stake.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kornit Digital by 67,840 shares to 517,120 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).