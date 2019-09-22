As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Valuation Rose, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Boosted Position; Parker Hannifin (PH) Shares Declined While Clear Harbor Asset Management Trimmed by $693,600 Its Holding

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 4,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 58,045 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.87M, down from 62,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $177.04. About 1.03 million shares traded or 22.67% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 129.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 6,125 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, up from 2,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.93M shares traded or 94.49% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.68 earnings per share, down 5.63% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.84 per share. PH’s profit will be $344.22M for 16.51 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.03% negative EPS growth.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $475,174 activity.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $497.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 22,152 shares to 80,429 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.