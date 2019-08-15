As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $540,828; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Upped Position by $799,710

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 14,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 76,570 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 62,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $71.46. About 5.46M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Hldr Annual Meeting to Apr 5 As a Result of CFIUS Order; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera Qualcomm has no interest – never has and never will – in letting Singapore-based Broadcom take over its company; 14/05/2018 – Trump’s comments on China’s ZTE draw security concerns; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 12/03/2018 – U.S. says Broadcom review confirms security concerns

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $247.53. About 711,726 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sather owns 320,433 shares for 3.7% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Incorporated has invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 1.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 36,782 shares. Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Investec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 3,747 shares. Legacy holds 39,294 shares. Marathon Capital Mgmt reported 1.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Telemus Capital Lc has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 9,158 shares. 2.79M were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. 40,559 were accumulated by Duncker Streett &. The New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Farmers Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 456 shares. 60,202 were accumulated by Iowa Fincl Bank.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Infineon Is Getting a Good Asset in Cypress Semiconductor – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm price target slashed to Street-low at Goldman – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why the Contrarian Case for Intel Stock Makes Sense – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 1,631 shares to 4,067 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “9 Super-Safe-Growth Stocks for Long-Lasting Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Llc invested in 513,445 shares. Thomasville Bankshares reported 1,583 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Delta Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 13,511 shares. Iberiabank stated it has 0.55% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0.07% or 959,610 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 76,514 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors has 49,604 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 523,669 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 54,508 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 11,219 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 44,856 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Llc holds 2.65% or 54,165 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.86% or 67,778 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc has 2,647 shares.