As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Valuation Rose, Holder Haverford Financial Services Lowered Its Holding; Shareholder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Lifted Mercadolibre Com Usd0.001 (MELI) Holding

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc Com Usd0.001 (MELI) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 29,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 161,368 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.93M, up from 132,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc Com Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $11.74 during the last trading session, reaching $614.71. About 341,773 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 27,029 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 28,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc Com No Par (NASDAQ:USAT) by 504,925 shares to 13,633 shares, valued at $57,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lovesac Company Com by 12,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 586,049 shares, and cut its stake in Azul Sa Spon Adr Each Rep 3 Pfd Shs.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,000 shares to 6,542 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.69 million for 20.38 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

