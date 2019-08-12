As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Valuation Rose, Holder Beach Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $634,950; Osterweis Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) by $455,416

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 4,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The hedge fund held 236,545 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.66M, down from 240,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $121.48. About 149,539 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 19/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS 7.0C, EST. 55.5C; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,540 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $634,000, down from 5,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $252.84. About 110,103 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5,890 shares to 168,970 shares, valued at $19.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Bank holds 0.92% or 197,586 shares. Icon Advisers Co owns 0.07% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 6,400 shares. Adage Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 220,041 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 35,999 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cibc Mkts reported 54,938 shares. B Riley Wealth Management has invested 0.07% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has 46,401 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank reported 47 shares. 403,401 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 45,227 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 524,933 shares stake. 1St Source Bancshares, a Indiana-based fund reported 36,430 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 26,716 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 0.38% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 48,822 shares. 6,771 were reported by Highstreet Asset Mgmt.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 1,320 shares to 2,010 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 101,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).

