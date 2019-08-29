As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stock Rose, Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Decreased by $540,828 Its Stake; Community Bank Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $254.65. About 226,558 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551)

Community Bank decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 5,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 4,452 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, down from 9,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $108.01. About 2.11 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 6,010 shares to 95,971 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw reported 1.00M shares stake. Moreover, Agf Invs America has 3.67% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 113,138 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 43,232 shares. Peoples Financial Ser Corp owns 5,200 shares. Cadence Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Northeast Financial Consultants, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,857 shares. Cibc Markets Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 376,172 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.44% stake. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 4,933 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 306,856 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 123,555 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 5,736 shares. 22,796 are held by Oak Associates Ltd Oh. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability invested in 24,580 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation holds 54,087 shares.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic CEO to retire next year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,786 shares. Charter Tru Co invested in 13,372 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Twin Cap Management Incorporated invested in 5,815 shares. 3,530 were accumulated by Fosun Intll. Central Comml Bank Company has 0.25% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,407 shares. Moreover, Wellington Llp has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 430,332 shares. Conning stated it has 6,762 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 3,746 shares. Baskin Financial Services stated it has 73,411 shares or 3.4% of all its holdings. Fruth Mngmt stated it has 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Beaumont Financial Prtn Llc stated it has 2,734 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 49,900 are owned by Cornerstone. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 78 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.06% or 566,833 shares.