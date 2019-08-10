As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stock Rose, D L Carlson Investment Group Has Upped by $691,224 Its Holding; As General Motors (GM) Share Price Rose, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Upped by $907,832 Its Position

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in General Motors Corporation (GM) by 249.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 24,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 34,365 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in General Motors Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 5.88M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 27/03/2018 – IDBI BANK CLARIFICATION ON REPORT OF ARREST OF EX-GM FOR FRAUD; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Even GM behind Budenholzer split gives strong endorsement; 24/05/2018 – Gridsum Recognized with Three lAl International Advertising Awards; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 09/03/2018 – Nick Eardley: Scottish Government sources say document confirms power grab in significant areas like agriculture, fisheries, GM; 05/04/2018 – UK diesel sales slump by more than a third in key selling month March; 14/03/2018 – RPT-S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS WILLING TO PROVIDE SHORT-TERM LOAN TO GM KOREA ON CONDITION OF GM’S FULL COOPERATION ON DUE DILIGENCE; 23/04/2018 – Bankruptcy vote by GM Korea board delayed; 26/04/2018 – S. KOREA FINANCE MINISTER, OFFICIALS DISCUSSED KUMHO, GM ISSUES; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA OUTLINES PLAN TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY BY 2019

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 2,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,930 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 18,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.12 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 49,485 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 2,072 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 0.68% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Zwj Counsel reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 116,197 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 0.12% or 78,268 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 73,074 shares. State Street Corporation holds 11.44M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Management holds 0.83% or 39,633 shares. Canal Ins holds 13,123 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 17 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Co invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gradient Ltd reported 967 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh holds 96,012 shares.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Health Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 9,949 shares to 9,658 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,129 shares, and cut its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Plc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). C M Bidwell Ltd reported 0% stake. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 100 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks invested 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Edgemoor Investment Advsr stated it has 2.11% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 802,799 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Lc accumulated 7,000 shares. Northpointe Capital holds 0.79% or 67,969 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 38,202 shares. Moreover, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has 1.34% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Patten owns 5,623 shares. Ftb accumulated 0.35% or 116,591 shares. 26,061 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund. Greenlight has invested 24.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.30 million shares.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway by 3,388 shares to 14,270 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp. (NYSE:HFC) by 8,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,798 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Msci A Cwi Ex (CWI).

