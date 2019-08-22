As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stock Price Rose, Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $540,828; As Equity Residential (EQR) Share Price Rose, Green Street Investors Has Lifted Stake by $6.13 Million

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $255.43. About 675,707 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $82.89. About 429,352 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.05% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 33,950 are owned by National Com Tx. Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated owns 8,527 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs invested in 0% or 160 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 115,635 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 1.56% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Amica Retiree Medical invested 0.36% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Blair William Il invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Bamco Ny accumulated 1,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.27% or 41,842 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated has 918,377 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 98,879 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $180.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 25,400 shares to 228,300 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 19,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,600 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,701 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 11,332 are owned by Hemenway Company Ltd. Oakworth invested in 1,704 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Caledonia Invests Pcl reported 157,800 shares stake. Citigroup Inc owns 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 130,568 shares. Klingenstein Fields Com Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cetera Limited Liability Co owns 9,821 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 14,617 were reported by Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc. Moreover, Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co has 0.22% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Natl Registered Advisor Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). C Gp A S invested in 52,955 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 1,450 are owned by Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership. Essex Inv Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Assetmark, California-based fund reported 347 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 1.13 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ) by 5,987 shares to 39,916 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Qqq Trust by 2,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Div App Etf (VIG).