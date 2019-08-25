As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Trimmed by $540,828 Its Position; Shareholder Columbus Circle Investors Has Raised Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Stake

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 109.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 248,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 476,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.04 million, up from 228,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 694,629 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED TO $170.8 MLN, DRIVEN BY A 12.1% INCREASE IN SAME STORE SALES; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.11M shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp owns 43,717 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Century holds 246,346 shares. State Street holds 0% or 664,580 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 36,327 shares. Petrus Comm Lta reported 0.04% stake. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.15% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd accumulated 72,603 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 61,982 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Bessemer Group holds 71 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 161,000 shares. Frontier Mngmt Limited Company invested in 1.44M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated has 161,585 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,667 shares to 850,413 shares, valued at $100.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,826 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 965,988 shares. Smithfield Trust invested 0.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 13,372 are owned by Charter Tru. Amer Grp Inc owns 88,564 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mcrae Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.08% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 10,422 shares. Ycg Limited Liability Com owns 6,012 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 12,552 are held by Boston Private Wealth Limited. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 12,200 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Carret Asset Management Lc stated it has 12,008 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated reported 571 shares. 115 were accumulated by Pinnacle Financial Prns Inc. Guardian Lp invested in 1,550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aull & Monroe Invest Corporation has invested 0.32% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Clearbridge Invs Ltd reported 454,713 shares stake.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust by 2,933 shares to 8,918 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 1,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).