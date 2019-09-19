As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shares Rose, Burns J W & Co Has Boosted Its Holding by $558,432; As Metlife (MET) Share Price Rose, Quantbot Technologies LP Trimmed Its Stake by $1.10 Million

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 44.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 22,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 27,975 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 50,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 5.90 million shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart(R) Fincl Wellness; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 2,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 24,678 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22M, up from 22,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $257.52. About 731,993 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $999.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR) by 31,081 shares to 42,653 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 74,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.48 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Names Lyndon Oliver as Treasurer – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Named to the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Index – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc has 0.05% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 293,951 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Estabrook Cap has 78 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Invsts Ltd stated it has 508,175 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Srb Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,036 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership owns 32 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 3,344 shares. Boston Limited Com has invested 0.55% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 15,066 are held by Cim Inv Mangement. 336,067 were reported by Pinebridge Invests L P. 583,100 were reported by Dana Advsrs Incorporated. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Stephens Ar reported 144,058 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 14,611 shares. Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).