As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shares Declined, Beach Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position; As American Express Co (AXP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lifted Its Position

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,973 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, down from 60,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 31,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.67M, up from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.22M shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset holds 0.1% or 15,604 shares. Burney owns 0.03% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,974 shares. 19,525 are held by Stratos Wealth Prtn. Cypress Capital Gp holds 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 2,066 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 0.2% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 9.51M shares or 0.26% of the stock. Associated Banc reported 6,979 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.41% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 249,229 shares. Nomura Incorporated reported 6,063 shares. 85,290 are held by Cibc Asset. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,562 shares. The California-based Rnc has invested 0.48% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Oakworth Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 3,777 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation reported 852,032 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 103,881 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bullish Options Bias in American Express (AXP) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings This Week -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “American Express Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 402,140 shares to 4.72 million shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold In.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.65 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,330 shares to 12,810 shares, valued at $22.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell by 200,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton Dickinson upsizes notes tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.