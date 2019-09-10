As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Share Value Rose, Holder Wellington Shields Capital Management Cut Position; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Cut Visa Com Cl A (V) Stake by $544,741 as Market Value Rose

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $176.38. About 5.26 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 1,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 21,610 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, down from 23,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $255.28. About 203,345 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 2,139 shares to 17,042 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc Com (NYSE:MDT) by 3,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.12B for 30.84 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda Capital holds 72,816 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Alesco Advsr Lc reported 1,396 shares. Wagner Bowman accumulated 0.47% or 12,635 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants reported 6,956 shares. Anderson Hoagland & holds 72,762 shares or 6.81% of its portfolio. Arvest Bank & Trust Tru Division stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Altfest L J Inc holds 0.21% or 5,555 shares. Kistler holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,761 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 146,149 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,629 shares. 14,260 were reported by Wendell David Associate. Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 120,567 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 7,743 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Asset has invested 2.7% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 237,324 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 1,386 shares. Pettee Invsts Inc owns 4,142 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. 142,115 were reported by Amp Investors. Sequoia Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 1,939 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 0.17% or 83,387 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership owns 50,026 shares. Plancorp Ltd Llc reported 1,267 shares. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa stated it has 1.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Parkside Bank And Tru reported 0.06% stake. Harvest Capital Inc stated it has 10,600 shares. Fosun Ltd has 3,530 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields & Co Lc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mngmt accumulated 51 shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,200 shares to 26,640 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 40,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).